A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) went up by 1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.12. The company’s stock price has collected 3.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/12/21 that A.O. Smith Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE :AOS) Right Now?

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AOS is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for A. O. Smith Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.44, which is -$6.02 below the current price. AOS currently public float of 134.29M and currently shorts hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AOS was 1.18M shares.

AOS’s Market Performance

AOS stocks went up by 3.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.84% and a quarterly performance of 19.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for A. O. Smith Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.07% for AOS stocks with a simple moving average of 25.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AOS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AOS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $59 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AOS reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for AOS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 13th, 2020.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to AOS, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

AOS Trading at 13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +16.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOS rose by +3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.89. In addition, A. O. Smith Corporation saw 23.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOS starting from WULF GENE C, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $65.24 back on Mar 12. After this action, WULF GENE C now owns 98,734 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation, valued at $65,240 using the latest closing price.

WULF GENE C, the Director of A. O. Smith Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $65.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that WULF GENE C is holding 99,734 shares at $65,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.41 for the present operating margin

+38.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for A. O. Smith Corporation stands at +11.91. The total capital return value is set at 22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.37. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.91. Total debt to assets is 5.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.