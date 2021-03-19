A Lesson to Learn: Ready Capital Corporation (RC)

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) went down by -5.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.48. The company’s stock price has collected -0.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/17/21 that Ready Capital Corporation Stockholders Approve Issuance of Common Stock in Merger with Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation

Is It Worth Investing in Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE :RC) Right Now?

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RC is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ready Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.36, which is -$0.23 below the current price. RC currently public float of 54.07M and currently shorts hold a 5.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RC was 505.93K shares.

RC’s Market Performance

RC stocks went down by -0.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.19% and a quarterly performance of 14.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 152.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for Ready Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.48% for RC stocks with a simple moving average of 27.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RC stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for RC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RC in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

RC Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +12.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.90. In addition, Ready Capital Corporation saw 13.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from Taylor Gary, who purchase 8,250 shares at the price of $6.04 back on May 20. After this action, Taylor Gary now owns 24,281 shares of Ready Capital Corporation, valued at $49,822 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.61 for the present operating margin

+74.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ready Capital Corporation stands at +7.02. The total capital return value is set at 4.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.02. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ready Capital Corporation (RC), the company’s capital structure generated 536.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.28. Total debt to assets is 81.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 505.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.