A Lesson to Learn: Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) went up by 0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $233.91. The company’s stock price has collected 0.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Advisor Team Joins Ameriprise in Search of Personalized Support and Freedom to Set Their Own Goals

Is It Worth Investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE :AMP) Right Now?

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMP is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $240.50, which is $12.8 above the current price. AMP currently public float of 115.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMP was 711.25K shares.

AMP’s Market Performance

AMP stocks went up by 0.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.90% and a quarterly performance of 18.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 141.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Ameriprise Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.15% for AMP stocks with a simple moving average of 28.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AMP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $195 based on the research report published on August 13th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMP reach a price target of $185, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for AMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AMP, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

AMP Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMP rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.96. In addition, Ameriprise Financial Inc. saw 16.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMP starting from THISSEN KAREN WILSON, who sale 2,055 shares at the price of $219.20 back on Feb 17. After this action, THISSEN KAREN WILSON now owns 13,217 shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc., valued at $450,465 using the latest closing price.

Sweeney Joseph Edward, the Pres-AWM Products & Services of Ameriprise Financial Inc., sale 9,500 shares at $215.22 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Sweeney Joseph Edward is holding 16,727 shares at $2,044,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.55 for the present operating margin

+50.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameriprise Financial Inc. stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 19.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.31. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP), the company’s capital structure generated 88.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.98. Total debt to assets is 3.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.