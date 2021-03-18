Wall Street Pummels Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) After Recent Earnings Report

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) went up by 17.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.16. The company’s stock price has collected 2.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 37 min ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Williams-Sonoma, Signet Jewelers, Tesla, Alibaba, or Lennar?

Is It Worth Investing in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE :WSM) Right Now?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSM is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $123.61, which is -$43.18 below the current price. WSM currently public float of 75.79M and currently shorts hold a 8.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSM was 1.17M shares.

WSM’s Market Performance

WSM stocks went up by 2.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.32% and a quarterly performance of 27.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 289.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for Williams-Sonoma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.69% for WSM stocks with a simple moving average of 56.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSM reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $155. The rating they have provided for WSM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 18th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to WSM, setting the target price at $127 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

WSM Trading at 25.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +23.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM rose by +16.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.25. In addition, Williams-Sonoma Inc. saw 33.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from ALBER LAURA, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $126.77 back on Feb 12. After this action, ALBER LAURA now owns 391,702 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc., valued at $1,267,739 using the latest closing price.

ALBER LAURA, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Williams-Sonoma Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $115.36 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that ALBER LAURA is holding 401,702 shares at $1,730,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.45 for the present operating margin

+36.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stands at +6.04. The total capital return value is set at 23.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.81. Equity return is now at value 41.50, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), the company’s capital structure generated 131.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.76. Total debt to assets is 40.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.