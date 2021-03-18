The Chart for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) went down by -2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.44. The company’s stock price has collected 15.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Xiaobai Miamai Contributed to the Drafting of “Social e-Commerce Enterprise Operational Service Standards”, Officially Launched by CATIS in February 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ :HX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HX is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.00. HX currently public float of 16.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HX was 365.10K shares.

HX’s Market Performance

HX stocks went up by 15.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.00% and a quarterly performance of -14.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 143.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.86% for Xiaobai Maimai Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.44% for HX stocks with a simple moving average of -6.67% for the last 200 days.

HX Trading at -7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.36%, as shares sank -19.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HX rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. saw -11.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-344.01 for the present operating margin

+30.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. stands at -622.63. The total capital return value is set at -36.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.28. Equity return is now at value -106.50, with -73.40 for asset returns.

Based on Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.18. Total debt to assets is 26.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.