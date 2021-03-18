Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Hexcel Corporation (HXL)

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) went up by 4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.00. The company’s stock price has collected 11.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that Hexcel Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Is It Worth Investing in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE :HXL) Right Now?

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 170.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HXL is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Hexcel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $47.06, which is -$17.55 below the current price. HXL currently public float of 83.20M and currently shorts hold a 7.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HXL was 906.18K shares.

HXL’s Market Performance

HXL stocks went up by 11.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.02% and a quarterly performance of 28.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.06% for Hexcel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.68% for HXL stocks with a simple moving average of 44.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HXL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HXL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HXL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $64 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HXL reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for HXL stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 21st, 2021.

HXL Trading at 24.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +23.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HXL rose by +11.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.56. In addition, Hexcel Corporation saw 32.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HXL starting from Lehman Gail E, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $52.37 back on Feb 19. After this action, Lehman Gail E now owns 5,615 shares of Hexcel Corporation, valued at $157,110 using the latest closing price.

Merlot Thierry, the See Remarks of Hexcel Corporation, sale 10,067 shares at $49.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Merlot Thierry is holding 35,605 shares at $499,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.18 for the present operating margin

+16.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hexcel Corporation stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.26. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Hexcel Corporation (HXL), the company’s capital structure generated 65.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.47. Total debt to assets is 33.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.