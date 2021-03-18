Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) went up by 21.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.20. The company’s stock price has collected 32.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX :DXF) Right Now?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DXF is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.84, which is $0.43 above the current price. DXF currently public float of 6.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DXF was 495.47K shares.

DXF’s Market Performance

DXF stocks went up by 32.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.45% and a quarterly performance of 22.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.19% for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.58% for DXF stocks with a simple moving average of 54.26% for the last 200 days.

DXF Trading at 14.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.23%, as shares sank -16.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF rose by +32.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +283.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3670. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw 23.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.42 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at +39.69. The total capital return value is set at 13.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.80. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), the company’s capital structure generated 50.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.