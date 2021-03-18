Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) went down by -3.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.31. The company’s stock price has collected 0.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/16/21 that Callon Petroleum Announces CFO Retirement

Is It Worth Investing in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE :CPE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPE is at 3.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Callon Petroleum Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.40, which is -$15.05 below the current price. CPE currently public float of 38.65M and currently shorts hold a 16.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPE was 3.22M shares.

CPE’s Market Performance

CPE stocks went up by 0.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.68% and a quarterly performance of 181.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 664.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.97% for Callon Petroleum Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.62% for CPE stocks with a simple moving average of 209.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPE

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPE reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for CPE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

CPE Trading at 76.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +57.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +196.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPE rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +441.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.05. In addition, Callon Petroleum Company saw 196.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPE starting from Conaway Gregory F, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $39.52 back on Mar 12. After this action, Conaway Gregory F now owns 33,200 shares of Callon Petroleum Company, valued at $395,200 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON S P IV, the Director of Callon Petroleum Company, sale 1,200 shares at $24.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that JOHNSON S P IV is holding 72,065 shares at $29,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.51 for the present operating margin

+16.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Callon Petroleum Company stands at -245.23. The total capital return value is set at 2.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.90. Equity return is now at value -140.00, with -45.10 for asset returns.

Based on Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), the company’s capital structure generated 423.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.89. Total debt to assets is 68.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.