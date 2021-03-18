Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Just Got Our Attention

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) went up by 12.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.67. The company’s stock price has collected 16.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/10/21 that Rekor Systems, Inc. Reports 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :REKR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REKR is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Rekor Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is $6.21 above the current price. REKR currently public float of 25.55M and currently shorts hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REKR was 984.85K shares.

REKR’s Market Performance

REKR stocks went up by 16.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.52% and a quarterly performance of 223.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 530.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.80% for Rekor Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.88% for REKR stocks with a simple moving average of 160.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REKR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for REKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REKR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

REKR Trading at 35.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.26%, as shares surge +7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +150.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR rose by +16.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +420.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.14. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc. saw 132.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from Hillman Rodney, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $7.10 back on Dec 18. After this action, Hillman Rodney now owns 40,233 shares of Rekor Systems Inc., valued at $106,516 using the latest closing price.

DEBARY PAUL, the Director of Rekor Systems Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that DEBARY PAUL is holding 20,000 shares at $41,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.31 for the present operating margin

+61.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc. stands at -151.20. The total capital return value is set at -43.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.39.

Based on Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.02. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.