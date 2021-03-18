Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) went up by 3.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.16. The company’s stock price has collected 10.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE :PK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PK is at 2.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.75, which is -$3.79 below the current price. PK currently public float of 233.36M and currently shorts hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PK was 3.75M shares.

PK’s Market Performance

PK stocks went up by 10.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.96% and a quarterly performance of 47.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 302.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.17% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.14% for PK stocks with a simple moving average of 81.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $26 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PK reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $9.25. The rating they have provided for PK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PK, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

PK Trading at 27.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.84% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +22.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK rose by +10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.97. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw 43.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from NATELLI THOMAS A, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $11.39 back on Jun 15. After this action, NATELLI THOMAS A now owns 120,398 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $85,425 using the latest closing price.

NATELLI THOMAS A, the Director of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $11.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that NATELLI THOMAS A is holding 112,898 shares at $138,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.49 for the present operating margin

-58.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at -169.01. The total capital return value is set at -5.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.92. Equity return is now at value -27.40, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), the company’s capital structure generated 109.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.30. Total debt to assets is 50.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.