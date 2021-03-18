NCR Corporation (NCR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.30. The company’s stock price has collected 6.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that OnPath Federal Credit Union Partners with NCR Corporation to Enhance Digital Banking for Consumers and Businesses

Is It Worth Investing in NCR Corporation (NYSE :NCR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NCR is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for NCR Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.89, which is $7.55 above the current price. NCR currently public float of 127.00M and currently shorts hold a 7.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCR was 1.35M shares.

NCR’s Market Performance

NCR stocks went up by 6.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.11% and a quarterly performance of 18.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 218.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for NCR Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.70% for NCR stocks with a simple moving average of 51.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NCR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $34 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCR reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for NCR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to NCR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

NCR Trading at 9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +11.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCR rose by +6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.15. In addition, NCR Corporation saw 4.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCR starting from Campbell Daniel William, who sale 16,991 shares at the price of $37.39 back on Mar 15. After this action, Campbell Daniel William now owns 78,581 shares of NCR Corporation, valued at $635,293 using the latest closing price.

Button Adrian, the EVP, Product and Service Ops of NCR Corporation, sale 3,745 shares at $35.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Button Adrian is holding 64,259 shares at $132,273 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.35 for the present operating margin

+26.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for NCR Corporation stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.14. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on NCR Corporation (NCR), the company’s capital structure generated 282.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.83. Total debt to assets is 44.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 345.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.