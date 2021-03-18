Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) went up by 2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.66. The company’s stock price has collected 6.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that Yum! Brands, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Credit Facilities

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE :YUM) Right Now?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YUM is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $112.62, which is $1.57 above the current price. YUM currently public float of 297.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YUM was 1.77M shares.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM stocks went up by 6.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.13% and a quarterly performance of 5.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for Yum! Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.95% for YUM stocks with a simple moving average of 12.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $103 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUM reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $109. The rating they have provided for YUM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to YUM, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

YUM Trading at 5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.12. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw 2.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 2,540 shares at the price of $107.52 back on Jan 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 10,377 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $273,101 using the latest closing price.

Lowings Anthony, the CEO-KFC Division of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 4,334 shares at $107.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Lowings Anthony is holding 45,360 shares at $464,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.79 for the present operating margin

+47.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +15.99. The total capital return value is set at 48.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.34. Equity return is now at value -11.20, with 14.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.