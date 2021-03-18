Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) went down by -2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $364.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that NXP Semiconductors, Penn National Gaming, Generac Holdings and Caesars Entertainment Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P 100

Is It Worth Investing in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE :GNRC) Right Now?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNRC is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Generac Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $379.25, which is $66.3 above the current price. GNRC currently public float of 61.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNRC was 787.81K shares.

GNRC’s Market Performance

GNRC stocks went up by 0.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.70% and a quarterly performance of 45.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 233.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for Generac Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.61% for GNRC stocks with a simple moving average of 53.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $383 based on the research report published on February 12th of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNRC reach a price target of $330, previously predicting the price at $260. The rating they have provided for GNRC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to GNRC, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

GNRC Trading at 8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -10.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +186.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $326.43. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc. saw 39.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from MINICK RUSSELL S, who sale 7,623 shares at the price of $336.53 back on Mar 03. After this action, MINICK RUSSELL S now owns 7,569 shares of Generac Holdings Inc., valued at $2,565,345 using the latest closing price.

Kanuru Rajendra Kumar, the EVP, GC, Corp. Secretary of Generac Holdings Inc., sale 5,795 shares at $350.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Kanuru Rajendra Kumar is holding 15,218 shares at $2,028,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.19 for the present operating margin

+37.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Generac Holdings Inc. stands at +14.06. The total capital return value is set at 21.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.72. Equity return is now at value 29.60, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), the company’s capital structure generated 68.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.57. Total debt to assets is 29.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.