Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.46. The company’s stock price has collected -2.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Pricing of $175 Million Exchangeable Senior Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE :KRG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRG is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.21, which is -$1.06 below the current price. KRG currently public float of 83.38M and currently shorts hold a 6.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRG was 499.01K shares.

KRG’s Market Performance

KRG stocks went down by -2.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.31% and a quarterly performance of 34.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for Kite Realty Group Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.20% for KRG stocks with a simple moving average of 48.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRG stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for KRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KRG in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $22 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRG reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for KRG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to KRG, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

KRG Trading at 13.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.86. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw 34.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from Kite John A, who sale 18,089 shares at the price of $13.24 back on Nov 09. After this action, Kite John A now owns 36,475 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $239,498 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.97 for the present operating margin

+21.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kite Realty Group Trust stands at -6.15. The total capital return value is set at 1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.66. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), the company’s capital structure generated 97.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.31. Total debt to assets is 45.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.