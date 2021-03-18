Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) went up by 4.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.24. The company’s stock price has collected 7.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 25 Preference Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE :BAM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAM is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.79, which is $7.87 above the current price. BAM currently public float of 1.25B and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAM was 2.71M shares.

BAM’s Market Performance

BAM stocks went up by 7.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.44% and a quarterly performance of 12.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for Brookfield Asset Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.13% for BAM stocks with a simple moving average of 24.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BAM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $51 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAM reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for BAM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to BAM, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

BAM Trading at 11.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM rose by +7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.68. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. saw 10.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from ATI Investment Parent, LLC, who sale 47,625,000 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Oct 19. After this action, ATI Investment Parent, LLC now owns 72,369,467 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., valued at $1,047,750,000 using the latest closing price.

OCM Growth Holdings LLC, the Director of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., purchase 2,129,748 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that OCM Growth Holdings LLC is holding 17,457,226 shares at $31,946,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.91 for the present operating margin

+16.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stands at -0.21. The total capital return value is set at 3.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.08. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), the company’s capital structure generated 414.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.55. Total debt to assets is 43.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 468.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51.