Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) went up by 8.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock price has collected 4.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/01/21 that Idera Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Is It Worth Investing in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :IDRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IDRA is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.60, which is $3.2 above the current price. IDRA currently public float of 25.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDRA was 553.76K shares.

IDRA’s Market Performance

IDRA stocks went up by 4.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.04% and a quarterly performance of 22.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 327.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.08% for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.69% for IDRA stocks with a simple moving average of 60.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDRA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for IDRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IDRA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on September 24th of the previous year 2018.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDRA reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for IDRA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 15th, 2018.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to IDRA, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

IDRA Trading at 4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDRA rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +183.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 39.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDRA starting from SOLAND DANIEL B, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.90 back on Mar 05. After this action, SOLAND DANIEL B now owns 28,843 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $38,950 using the latest closing price.

Kirby John J., the Chief Financial Officer of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,693 shares at $4.22 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Kirby John J. is holding 33,882 shares at $7,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDRA

Equity return is now at value 318.60, with -307.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.89.