Here’s How Your Trade Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Aggressively Right Now

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) went down by -4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.49. The company’s stock price has collected -5.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/01/21 that Atlantica Announces the Acquisition of a 135 MW Renewable Energy Plant in California

Is It Worth Investing in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ :AY) Right Now?

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 349.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AY is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.60, which is $8.66 above the current price. AY currently public float of 57.31M and currently shorts hold a 5.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AY was 1.04M shares.

AY’s Market Performance

AY stocks went down by -5.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.34% and a quarterly performance of 2.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.54% for AY stocks with a simple moving average of 5.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $47 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

AY Trading at -13.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AY fell by -5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.38. In addition, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc saw -8.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.99 for the present operating margin

+42.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc stands at +1.18. The total capital return value is set at 3.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.17. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY), the company’s capital structure generated 413.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.54. Total debt to assets is 63.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 391.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.