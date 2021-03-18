Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) went up by 32.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.65. The company’s stock price has collected 4.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Evolving Systems Reports its 2020 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :EVOL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVOL is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Evolving Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. EVOL currently public float of 8.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVOL was 234.44K shares.

EVOL’s Market Performance

EVOL stocks went up by 4.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.76% and a quarterly performance of 47.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 372.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.10% for Evolving Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.84% for EVOL stocks with a simple moving average of 157.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVOL stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for EVOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVOL in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on May 04th of the previous year 2016.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVOL reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for EVOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 05th, 2015.

EVOL Trading at 60.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares surge +40.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVOL rose by +39.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +358.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Evolving Systems Inc. saw 62.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EVOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.69 for the present operating margin

+61.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolving Systems Inc. stands at -37.65. The total capital return value is set at -6.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.75. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL), the company’s capital structure generated 31.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.11. Total debt to assets is 14.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.