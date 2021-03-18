Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) went up by 8.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.46. The company’s stock price has collected 13.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Press Release: Clever Leaves and Ethypharm Announce German Pharmaceutical Cannabis Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CLVR) Right Now?

CLVR currently public float of 19.30M and currently shorts hold a 13.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLVR was 1.43M shares.

CLVR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.82% for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.98% for CLVR stocks with a simple moving average of 17.66% for the last 200 days.

CLVR Trading at 15.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares sank -18.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVR rose by +13.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.55. In addition, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. saw 57.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-466.43 for the present operating margin

+20.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stands at -504.60. The total capital return value is set at -51.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.20. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR), the company’s capital structure generated 74.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.57. Total debt to assets is 35.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.57.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.