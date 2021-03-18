Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) went down by -4.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.23. The company’s stock price has collected -4.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that Clearway Energy Operating LLC, a Subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc., Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2025

Is It Worth Investing in Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE :CWEN) Right Now?

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 124.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Clearway Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.33. Today, the average trading volume of CWEN was 934.72K shares.

CWEN’s Market Performance

CWEN stocks went down by -4.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.44% and a quarterly performance of -11.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for Clearway Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.57% for CWEN stocks with a simple moving average of -3.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWEN

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWEN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for CWEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CWEN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

CWEN Trading at -14.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -14.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWEN fell by -4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.60. In addition, Clearway Energy Inc. saw -15.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWEN starting from Sotos Christopher S, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $26.26 back on Mar 04. After this action, Sotos Christopher S now owns 25,100 shares of Clearway Energy Inc., valued at $52,520 using the latest closing price.

Global Infrastructure Investor, the 10% Owner of Clearway Energy Inc., purchase 60,000 shares at $18.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Global Infrastructure Investor is holding 168,726 shares at $1,137,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.44 for the present operating margin

+31.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearway Energy Inc. stands at +1.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32.

Based on Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN), the company’s capital structure generated 401.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.05. Total debt to assets is 67.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 379.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.