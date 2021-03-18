Buy or Sell Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) went up by 4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s stock price has collected 3.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/01/21 that SIMON Welcomes Brighthouse Financial to Annuities Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ :BHF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BHF is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Brighthouse Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.91, which is -$4.02 below the current price. BHF currently public float of 87.33M and currently shorts hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BHF was 840.04K shares.

BHF’s Market Performance

BHF stocks went up by 3.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.58% and a quarterly performance of 36.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 133.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for Brighthouse Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.98% for BHF stocks with a simple moving average of 35.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHF stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BHF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BHF in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $42 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHF reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for BHF stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BHF, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

BHF Trading at 12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHF rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.26. In addition, Brighthouse Financial Inc. saw 25.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BHF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brighthouse Financial Inc. stands at -12.48. The total capital return value is set at -5.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.05. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF), the company’s capital structure generated 19.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.01. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.