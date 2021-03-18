Accenture plc (ACN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $271.18. The company’s stock price has collected 2.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Accenture Invests in Arabesque S-Ray to Expand Analytics Capabilities for Clients Seeking Growth from Sustainability

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE :ACN) Right Now?

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACN is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Accenture plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $283.00, which is $18.45 above the current price. ACN currently public float of 633.21M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACN was 2.05M shares.

ACN’s Market Performance

ACN stocks went up by 2.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.81% and a quarterly performance of 8.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for Accenture plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.96% for ACN stocks with a simple moving average of 11.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $290 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACN reach a price target of $261. The rating they have provided for ACN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ACN, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

ACN Trading at 3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $256.95. In addition, Accenture plc saw 1.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Sweet Julie Spellman, who sale 1,701 shares at the price of $259.44 back on Feb 11. After this action, Sweet Julie Spellman now owns 21,493 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $441,303 using the latest closing price.

ROWLAND DAVID, the Executive Chairman of Accenture plc, sale 7,966 shares at $248.51 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that ROWLAND DAVID is holding 40 shares at $1,979,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+31.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +11.52. The total capital return value is set at 36.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.92. Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Accenture plc (ACN), the company’s capital structure generated 20.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.01. Total debt to assets is 9.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.