Why Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) went up by 2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.61. The company’s stock price has collected -2.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/01/21 that Warner Music Group Corp. to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ :WMG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Warner Music Group Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.14, which is $6.05 above the current price. WMG currently public float of 88.75M and currently shorts hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WMG was 894.32K shares.

WMG’s Market Performance

WMG stocks went down by -2.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.75% and a quarterly performance of 2.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for Warner Music Group Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.31% for WMG stocks with a simple moving average of 7.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for WMG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WMG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $37 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to WMG, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

WMG Trading at -6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG fell by -2.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.48. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp. saw -10.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from AI Entertainment Holdings LLC, who sale 19,550 shares at the price of $38.25 back on Feb 10. After this action, AI Entertainment Holdings LLC now owns 0 shares of Warner Music Group Corp., valued at $747,788 using the latest closing price.

AI Entertainment Holdings LLC, the 10% Owner of Warner Music Group Corp., sale 4,735,076 shares at $38.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that AI Entertainment Holdings LLC is holding 0 shares at $181,116,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.13 for the present operating margin

+41.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Music Group Corp. stands at -10.64. The total capital return value is set at -7.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.77. Equity return is now at value 508.40, with -7.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.