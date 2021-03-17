Why Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) went down by -7.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.29. The company’s stock price has collected 36.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that (PR) Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ :CNTY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNTY is at 3.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Century Casinos Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is -$1.86 below the current price. CNTY currently public float of 26.95M and currently shorts hold a 5.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNTY was 296.95K shares.

CNTY’s Market Performance

CNTY stocks went up by 36.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.12% and a quarterly performance of 85.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 465.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.74% for Century Casinos Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.17% for CNTY stocks with a simple moving average of 89.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CNTY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNTY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNTY reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for CNTY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10th, 2018.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CNTY, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

CNTY Trading at 45.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.76%, as shares surge +44.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTY rose by +36.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.77. In addition, Century Casinos Inc. saw 77.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTY starting from HAITZMANN ERWIN ET AL, who sale 35,768 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Nov 27. After this action, HAITZMANN ERWIN ET AL now owns 0 shares of Century Casinos Inc., valued at $225,338 using the latest closing price.

HOETZINGER PETER, the Vice Chairman/Co CEO/President of Century Casinos Inc., sale 122,688 shares at $6.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that HOETZINGER PETER is holding 136,000 shares at $770,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.64 for the present operating margin

+43.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Casinos Inc. stands at -8.78. The total capital return value is set at 3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.37.

Based on Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY), the company’s capital structure generated 307.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.46. Total debt to assets is 69.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 302.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.