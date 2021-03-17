We Analyzed the Future Direction of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), Here is What We Found

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) went down by -2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.01. The company’s stock price has collected 4.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that First Majestic Announces Acquisition of Jerritt Canyon Mine in Nevada, USA

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE :AG) Right Now?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 156.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.41, which is -$7.37 below the current price. AG currently public float of 211.13M and currently shorts hold a 8.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AG was 10.61M shares.

AG’s Market Performance

AG stocks went up by 4.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.87% and a quarterly performance of 57.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 208.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.32% for First Majestic Silver Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.73% for AG stocks with a simple moving average of 38.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AG

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to AG, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

AG Trading at 6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.35. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw 25.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.97 for the present operating margin

+30.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at +6.34. The total capital return value is set at 6.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.62.

Based on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), the company’s capital structure generated 20.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.93. Total debt to assets is 14.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.