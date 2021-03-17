Wall Street Pummels Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) After Recent Earnings Report

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) went down by -2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.97. The company’s stock price has collected -0.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/12/21 that Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :CFG) Right Now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFG is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.63, which is $1.8 above the current price. CFG currently public float of 423.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFG was 4.64M shares.

CFG’s Market Performance

CFG stocks went down by -0.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.44% and a quarterly performance of 24.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 137.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for Citizens Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.13% for CFG stocks with a simple moving average of 40.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for CFG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $46 based on the research report published on February 12th of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CFG, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

CFG Trading at 7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.09. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc. saw 22.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFG starting from Coughlin Brendan, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $35.35 back on Dec 11. After this action, Coughlin Brendan now owns 48,532 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc., valued at $424,200 using the latest closing price.

HANKOWSKY WILLIAM P, the Director of Citizens Financial Group Inc., purchase 165 shares at $21.25 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that HANKOWSKY WILLIAM P is holding 51,508 shares at $3,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stands at +14.61. The total capital return value is set at 3.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.27. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), the company’s capital structure generated 41.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.36. Total debt to assets is 5.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.