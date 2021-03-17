The Chart for Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) went up by 7.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.48. The company’s stock price has collected 1.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Results for Three Months Ended January 31, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ :JVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JVA is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Coffee Holding Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. JVA currently public float of 4.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JVA was 83.71K shares.

JVA’s Market Performance

JVA stocks went up by 1.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.96% and a quarterly performance of 31.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.23% for Coffee Holding Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.72% for JVA stocks with a simple moving average of 41.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JVA stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for JVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JVA in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $7 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JVA reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for JVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to JVA, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 30th of the previous year.

JVA Trading at 8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JVA rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.03. In addition, Coffee Holding Co. Inc. saw 29.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JVA starting from Rotelli John, who purchase 750 shares at the price of $3.45 back on Sep 24. After this action, Rotelli John now owns 6,048 shares of Coffee Holding Co. Inc., valued at $2,588 using the latest closing price.

GORDON DAVID, the EVP and Secretary of Coffee Holding Co. Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $3.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that GORDON DAVID is holding 362,181 shares at $15,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.67 for the present operating margin

+18.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coffee Holding Co. Inc. stands at -0.13. The total capital return value is set at -1.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.33. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA), the company’s capital structure generated 22.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.66. Total debt to assets is 15.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.04.