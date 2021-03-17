NRG Energy Inc. (NRG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) went down by -14.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.08. The company’s stock price has collected 1.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts

Is It Worth Investing in NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE :NRG) Right Now?

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NRG is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for NRG Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.45, which is $13.16 above the current price. NRG currently public float of 241.92M and currently shorts hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRG was 3.14M shares.

NRG’s Market Performance

NRG stocks went up by 1.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.93% and a quarterly performance of 30.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for NRG Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.60% for NRG stocks with a simple moving average of 6.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRG reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for NRG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 04th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to NRG, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

NRG Trading at -7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG fell by -7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.81. In addition, NRG Energy Inc. saw 15.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRG starting from Gaudette Robert J, who sale 11,197 shares at the price of $36.91 back on Jan 04. After this action, Gaudette Robert J now owns 69,008 shares of NRG Energy Inc., valued at $413,281 using the latest closing price.

Killinger Elizabeth R, the Exec VP, Retail of NRG Energy Inc., sale 31,543 shares at $36.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Killinger Elizabeth R is holding 123,052 shares at $1,164,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.93 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for NRG Energy Inc. stands at +5.69. The total capital return value is set at 13.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.49. Equity return is now at value 29.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on NRG Energy Inc. (NRG), the company’s capital structure generated 538.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.33. Total debt to assets is 60.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 533.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.