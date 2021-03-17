New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) went up by 27.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.90. The company’s stock price has collected 26.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that New Fortress Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Final Investment Decision on “Fast LNG” Solution; Dividend of $0.10 per Class A common share

Is It Worth Investing in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :NFE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for New Fortress Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.70, which is $7.09 above the current price. NFE currently public float of 80.27M and currently shorts hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NFE was 548.83K shares.

NFE’s Market Performance

NFE stocks went up by 26.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.88% and a quarterly performance of 3.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 466.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.76% for New Fortress Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.53% for NFE stocks with a simple moving average of 47.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NFE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $50 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFE reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for NFE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 30th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to NFE, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

NFE Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFE rose by +26.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +290.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.76. In addition, New Fortress Energy Inc. saw 0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFE starting from NFE SMRS Holdings LLC, who sale 36,060 shares at the price of $37.52 back on Sep 24. After this action, NFE SMRS Holdings LLC now owns 34,701,279 shares of New Fortress Energy Inc., valued at $1,352,971 using the latest closing price.

NFE SMRS Holdings LLC, the 10% Owner of New Fortress Energy Inc., sale 224,903 shares at $34.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that NFE SMRS Holdings LLC is holding 34,737,339 shares at $7,725,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-96.23 for the present operating margin

-15.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Fortress Energy Inc. stands at -17.88. The total capital return value is set at -23.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.95. Equity return is now at value -195.50, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Based on New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE), the company’s capital structure generated 730.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.97. Total debt to assets is 55.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 730.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.