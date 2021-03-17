Is ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) a Keeper?

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) went up by 16.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.59. The company’s stock price has collected 13.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that ADC Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on March 18, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE :ADCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ADC Therapeutics SA declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.75. ADCT currently public float of 39.85M and currently shorts hold a 11.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADCT was 226.66K shares.

ADCT’s Market Performance

ADCT stocks went up by 13.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.00% and a quarterly performance of -14.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.01% for ADC Therapeutics SA. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.44% for ADCT stocks with a simple moving average of -19.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADCT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ADCT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ADCT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $42 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADCT reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for ADCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29th, 2020.

ADCT Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.33%, as shares sank -6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADCT rose by +13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.12. In addition, ADC Therapeutics SA saw -8.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5102.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ADC Therapeutics SA stands at -4977.95. The total capital return value is set at -98.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.55.

Based on ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.33. Total debt to assets is 3.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.36.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.15.