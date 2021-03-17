Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cohu Inc. (COHU)

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) went up by 6.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.86. The company’s stock price has collected 14.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Cohu Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ :COHU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COHU is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Cohu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.57, which is $15.89 above the current price. COHU currently public float of 40.15M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COHU was 720.92K shares.

COHU’s Market Performance

COHU stocks went up by 14.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.66% and a quarterly performance of 25.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 293.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.39% for Cohu Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.60% for COHU stocks with a simple moving average of 72.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COHU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COHU stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for COHU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COHU in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $24 based on the research report published on July 31st of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COHU reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for COHU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to COHU, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 17th of the previous year.

COHU Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COHU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COHU rose by +14.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +209.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.64. In addition, Cohu Inc. saw 22.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COHU starting from DONAHUE JAMES A, who sale 6,699 shares at the price of $44.52 back on Mar 02. After this action, DONAHUE JAMES A now owns 367,056 shares of Cohu Inc., valued at $298,239 using the latest closing price.

DONAHUE JAMES A, the Director of Cohu Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $44.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that DONAHUE JAMES A is holding 367,056 shares at $897,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COHU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.86 for the present operating margin

+37.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cohu Inc. stands at -2.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.62. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cohu Inc. (COHU), the company’s capital structure generated 68.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 32.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.