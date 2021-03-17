Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) went down by -6.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.42. The company’s stock price has collected 4.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Lipocine To Present At M Vest / Maxim Conference And At The Lytham Partners Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ :LPCN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPCN is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lipocine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.33. LPCN currently public float of 86.07M and currently shorts hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPCN was 4.28M shares.

LPCN’s Market Performance

LPCN stocks went up by 4.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.83% and a quarterly performance of 17.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 380.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.97% for Lipocine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.73% for LPCN stocks with a simple moving average of 3.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPCN stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for LPCN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPCN in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPCN reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for LPCN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2018.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to LPCN, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

LPCN Trading at -10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares sank -22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPCN rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5945. In addition, Lipocine Inc. saw 13.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPCN starting from Higuchi John W., who sale 6,700 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Dec 31. After this action, Higuchi John W. now owns 693,548 shares of Lipocine Inc., valued at $9,054 using the latest closing price.

Patel Mahesh V., the Chief Executive Officer of Lipocine Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Patel Mahesh V. is holding 1,228,090 shares at $20,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPCN

The total capital return value is set at -104.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -151.36.

Based on Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), the company’s capital structure generated 36.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.71. Total debt to assets is 22.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.