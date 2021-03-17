Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (AMEX:BIOX) went up by 11.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.15. The company’s stock price has collected 41.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Bioceres Crop Solutions Acquires Stake in Moolec Science and Enters Fast Growing Alternative Food Market

Is It Worth Investing in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (AMEX :BIOX) Right Now?

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (AMEX:BIOX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 214.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.72. BIOX currently public float of 6.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIOX was 62.73K shares.

BIOX’s Market Performance

BIOX stocks went up by 41.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.07% and a quarterly performance of 104.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 135.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.11% for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.04% for BIOX stocks with a simple moving average of 76.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIOX stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BIOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIOX in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $15 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2021.

BIOX Trading at 40.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.78%, as shares surge +28.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOX rose by +41.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.34. In addition, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. saw 79.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.36 for the present operating margin

+45.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. stands at +1.84. The total capital return value is set at 19.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.96. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX), the company’s capital structure generated 319.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.14. Total debt to assets is 49.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.30.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.