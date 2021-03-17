Here’s Our Rant About RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) went up by 0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s stock price has collected 2.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/20 that Billy Beane Set to Leave Baseball Behind in Fenway Sports Deal

Is It Worth Investing in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :RBAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for RedBall Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of RBAC was 1.03M shares.

RBAC’s Market Performance

RBAC stocks went up by 2.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.72% and a quarterly performance of -3.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for RedBall Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.61% for RBAC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.73% for the last 200 days.

RBAC Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBAC rose by +2.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.49. In addition, RedBall Acquisition Corp. saw -4.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBAC starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 215,133 shares at the price of $10.07 back on Mar 04. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 5,718,124 shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp., valued at $2,166,389 using the latest closing price.