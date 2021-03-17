Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) went down by -6.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.40. The company’s stock price has collected 9.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Closing of Acquisition of 6 Dry Bulk Vessels From Eneti Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ :SBLK) Right Now?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 154.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBLK is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.71, which is $0.24 above the current price. SBLK currently public float of 82.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBLK was 1.20M shares.

SBLK’s Market Performance

SBLK stocks went up by 9.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.23% and a quarterly performance of 89.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 130.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.33% for Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.85% for SBLK stocks with a simple moving average of 80.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBLK

DNB Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBLK reach a price target of $10.40. The rating they have provided for SBLK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 09th, 2020.

SBLK Trading at 22.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares surge +4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBLK rose by +9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +194.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.21. In addition, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. saw 69.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.54 for the present operating margin

+16.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stands at +1.39. The total capital return value is set at 2.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.33. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), the company’s capital structure generated 100.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.17. Total debt to assets is 48.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.