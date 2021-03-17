Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) went up by 3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.25. The company’s stock price has collected 7.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/21 that FDA Authorizes New Category of Covid-19 Test

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ :ADPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $66.00, which is $20.54 above the current price. ADPT currently public float of 128.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADPT was 988.17K shares.

ADPT’s Market Performance

ADPT stocks went up by 7.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.44% and a quarterly performance of -21.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 160.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.17% for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.97% for ADPT stocks with a simple moving average of -9.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADPT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ADPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADPT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $63 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADPT reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for ADPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ADPT, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

ADPT Trading at -22.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -31.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT rose by +7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.45. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation saw -25.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from GOEL DAVID E., who sale 56,000 shares at the price of $41.96 back on Mar 10. After this action, GOEL DAVID E. now owns 12,309,090 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, valued at $2,349,701 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Chad M, the Chief Financial Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $42.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Cohen Chad M is holding 21,604 shares at $425,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155.33 for the present operating margin

+68.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stands at -148.63. The total capital return value is set at -20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.10. Equity return is now at value -22.50, with -14.80 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), the company’s capital structure generated 14.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.67. Total debt to assets is 9.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 72.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.91.