aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) went up by 26.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.33. The company’s stock price has collected 28.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that aTyr Pharma to Webcast Conference Call Reporting Fourth Quarter and Full Year End 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :LIFE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIFE is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. LIFE currently public float of 9.59M and currently shorts hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIFE was 959.69K shares.

LIFE’s Market Performance

LIFE stocks went up by 28.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.44% and a quarterly performance of 32.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 182.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.47% for aTyr Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.24% for LIFE stocks with a simple moving average of 50.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIFE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LIFE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIFE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $13 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIFE reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for LIFE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to LIFE, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

LIFE Trading at 33.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.03%, as shares sank -0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIFE rose by +28.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.82. In addition, aTyr Pharma Inc. saw 58.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIFE starting from Broadfoot Jill Marie, who sale 390 shares at the price of $7.66 back on Feb 09. After this action, Broadfoot Jill Marie now owns 9,833 shares of aTyr Pharma Inc., valued at $2,987 using the latest closing price.

Shukla Sanjay, the President and CEO of aTyr Pharma Inc., sale 778 shares at $7.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Shukla Sanjay is holding 8,298 shares at $5,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5445.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for aTyr Pharma Inc. stands at -5593.13. The total capital return value is set at -55.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.25. Equity return is now at value -52.50, with -38.40 for asset returns.

Based on aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE), the company’s capital structure generated 55.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.64. Total debt to assets is 32.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -13.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.