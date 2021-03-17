A Lesson to Learn: Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD)

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) went up by 60.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s stock price has collected 1.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Zhongchao Renews Contract with China Association of Health Promotion and Education and GlaxoSmithKline

Is It Worth Investing in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ :ZCMD) Right Now?

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Zhongchao Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ZCMD currently public float of 12.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZCMD was 324.87K shares.

ZCMD’s Market Performance

ZCMD stocks went up by 1.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.02% and a quarterly performance of 5.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.44% for Zhongchao Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 51.02% for ZCMD stocks with a simple moving average of 46.71% for the last 200 days.

ZCMD Trading at 51.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZCMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +33.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZCMD rose by +78.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9787. In addition, Zhongchao Inc. saw 7.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZCMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.47 for the present operating margin

+68.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zhongchao Inc. stands at +27.19. The total capital return value is set at 26.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.15.

Based on Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.61. Total debt to assets is 1.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.88.