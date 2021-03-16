Why Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) went up by 6.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.48. The company’s stock price has collected 15.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that Aimco Reports Year End 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE :AIV) Right Now?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIV is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.20. AIV currently public float of 147.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIV was 9.15M shares.

AIV’s Market Performance

AIV stocks went up by 15.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.31% and a quarterly performance of 28.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.37% for Apartment Investment and Management Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.17% for AIV stocks with a simple moving average of 33.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $41 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIV reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for AIV stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

AIV Trading at 15.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +15.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV rose by +15.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw 7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIV starting from Leupp Jay P, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.01 back on Dec 28. After this action, Leupp Jay P now owns 36,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, valued at $10,029 using the latest closing price.

STEIN MICHAEL A, the Director of Apartment Investment and Management Company, sale 47,362 shares at $4.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that STEIN MICHAEL A is holding 0 shares at $222,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.32 for the present operating margin

+24.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at +51.79. The total capital return value is set at -0.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.04.

Based on Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), the company’s capital structure generated 256.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.93. Total debt to assets is 66.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.