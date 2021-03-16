We Analyzed the Future Direction of Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR), Here is What We Found

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) went up by 9.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s stock price has collected 28.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

Is It Worth Investing in Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ :CTHR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTHR is at 0.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.70, which is -$0.44 below the current price. CTHR currently public float of 25.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTHR was 736.70K shares.

CTHR’s Market Performance

CTHR stocks went up by 28.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.62% and a quarterly performance of 141.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 348.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.90% for Charles & Colvard Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.14% for CTHR stocks with a simple moving average of 174.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTHR

Northland Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTHR reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for CTHR stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2008.

Northland Securities gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CTHR, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

CTHR Trading at 59.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, as shares surge +34.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +149.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTHR rose by +28.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +368.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Charles & Colvard Ltd. saw 155.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTHR starting from SYKES OLLIN B, who purchase 50,035 shares at the price of $2.14 back on Mar 05. After this action, SYKES OLLIN B now owns 1,300,000 shares of Charles & Colvard Ltd., valued at $107,078 using the latest closing price.

SYKES OLLIN B, the Director of Charles & Colvard Ltd., purchase 19,550 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that SYKES OLLIN B is holding 1,250,000 shares at $43,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.64 for the present operating margin

+27.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles & Colvard Ltd. stands at -21.11. The total capital return value is set at -14.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.98. Equity return is now at value -8.90, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.14. Total debt to assets is 3.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.