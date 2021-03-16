Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) Just Got Our Attention

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) went up by 9.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.50. The company’s stock price has collected 27.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Certain Officers – VLDR; VLDRW

Is It Worth Investing in Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ :VLDR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Velodyne Lidar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.14, which is $8.63 above the current price. VLDR currently public float of 69.92M and currently shorts hold a 12.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLDR was 7.09M shares.

VLDR’s Market Performance

VLDR stocks went up by 27.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.84% and a quarterly performance of -24.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.13% for Velodyne Lidar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.02% for VLDR stocks with a simple moving average of -15.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLDR

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLDR reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for VLDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to VLDR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

VLDR Trading at -25.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.95%, as shares sank -34.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLDR rose by +27.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.98. In addition, Velodyne Lidar Inc. saw -33.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLDR starting from Tewell Thomas, who sale 116,905 shares at the price of $12.85 back on Mar 11. After this action, Tewell Thomas now owns 148,415 shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc., valued at $1,502,697 using the latest closing price.

Frykman Sally, the Chief Marketing Officer of Velodyne Lidar Inc., sale 10,660 shares at $12.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Frykman Sally is holding 21,470 shares at $137,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLDR

Equity return is now at value -25.00, with -16.60 for asset returns.