Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) went up by 20.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.31. The company’s stock price has collected 39.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/01/21 that INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED Launches IoT (Internet of Things) Business Unit Through Acquisition

Is It Worth Investing in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ :IMTE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Integrated Media Technology Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IMTE currently public float of 1.29M and currently shorts hold a 5.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMTE was 661.28K shares.

IMTE’s Market Performance

IMTE stocks went up by 39.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.06% and a quarterly performance of 32.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.57% for Integrated Media Technology Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.61% for IMTE stocks with a simple moving average of 35.66% for the last 200 days.

IMTE Trading at 21.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.48%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTE rose by +39.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.76. In addition, Integrated Media Technology Limited saw 43.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-924.24 for the present operating margin

-488.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integrated Media Technology Limited stands at -1226.74. The total capital return value is set at -73.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -194.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.