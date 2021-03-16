Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) went down by -7.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.25. The company’s stock price has collected -8.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that Höegh LNG Partners LP Reports Preliminary Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE :HMLP) Right Now?

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HMLP is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.83, which is $2.17 above the current price. HMLP currently public float of 17.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HMLP was 145.62K shares.

HMLP’s Market Performance

HMLP stocks went down by -8.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.81% and a quarterly performance of -2.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for Hoegh LNG Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.33% for HMLP stocks with a simple moving average of 17.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HMLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HMLP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HMLP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HMLP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HMLP reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for HMLP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 18th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to HMLP, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

HMLP Trading at -5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMLP fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.96. In addition, Hoegh LNG Partners LP saw 2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.74 for the present operating margin

+68.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hoegh LNG Partners LP stands at +44.13. The total capital return value is set at 9.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.16. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP), the company’s capital structure generated 84.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.66. Total debt to assets is 42.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.