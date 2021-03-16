Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) went up by 29.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s stock price has collected 43.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/20/21 that Navios South American Logistics Inc. Announces Submission of Confidential Draft Registration Statement

Is It Worth Investing in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE :NM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NM is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. NM currently public float of 12.18M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NM was 211.03K shares.

NM’s Market Performance

NM stocks went up by 43.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.91% and a quarterly performance of 265.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 276.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.58% for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.16% for NM stocks with a simple moving average of 242.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NM

Stifel gave a rating of “Sell” to NM, setting the target price at $0.10 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

NM Trading at 86.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.94%, as shares surge +30.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +331.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NM rose by +43.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +321.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.06. In addition, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. saw 323.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.98 for the present operating margin

+25.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stands at -38.97. The total capital return value is set at 3.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.94.

Based on Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM), the company’s capital structure generated 4,279.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.72. Total debt to assets is 87.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,966.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.