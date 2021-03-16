Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) went up by 8.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.62. The company’s stock price has collected 24.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/08/21 that Saatchi Art Presents the Launch of The Other Art Fair Virtual Editions, An Innovative New Virtual Reality Art Fair Series

Is It Worth Investing in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE :LEAF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEAF is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Leaf Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.25, which is $1.67 above the current price. LEAF currently public float of 26.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEAF was 430.93K shares.

LEAF’s Market Performance

LEAF stocks went up by 24.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.22% and a quarterly performance of 34.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 166.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.32% for Leaf Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.34% for LEAF stocks with a simple moving average of 31.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEAF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEAF stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LEAF by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LEAF in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $7 based on the research report published on August 06th of the previous year 2019.

LEAF Trading at 16.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares sank -10.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEAF rose by +24.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +160.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.98. In addition, Leaf Group Ltd. saw 41.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEAF starting from Wergeles Adam F., who sale 7,225 shares at the price of $7.18 back on Feb 16. After this action, Wergeles Adam F. now owns 165,837 shares of Leaf Group Ltd., valued at $51,876 using the latest closing price.

MORIARTY SEAN P, the Chief Executive Officer of Leaf Group Ltd., sale 15,000 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that MORIARTY SEAN P is holding 697,516 shares at $105,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.35 for the present operating margin

+30.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leaf Group Ltd. stands at -4.18. The total capital return value is set at -21.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.92. Equity return is now at value -17.10, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF), the company’s capital structure generated 28.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.33. Total debt to assets is 15.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.