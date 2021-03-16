Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN)?

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) went up by 55.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.55. The company’s stock price has collected -4.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private Financing

Is It Worth Investing in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ :ANCN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00. ANCN currently public float of 3.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANCN was 2.30M shares.

ANCN’s Market Performance

ANCN stocks went down by -4.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.07% and a quarterly performance of 166.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 425.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.84% for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 70.18% for ANCN stocks with a simple moving average of 292.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANCN

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ANCN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 29th of the previous year.

ANCN Trading at 116.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.62%, as shares surge +15.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +225.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANCN rose by +11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +411.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. saw 158.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANCN

The total capital return value is set at -111.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.60. Equity return is now at value -162.10, with -118.90 for asset returns.

Based on Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.17. Total debt to assets is 3.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.