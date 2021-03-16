Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) went up by 11.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.57. The company’s stock price has collected 25.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/10/21 that Ur-Energy Participating in the 33rd Annual Virtual Roth Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX :URG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for URG is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ur-Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.40, which is -$0.21 below the current price. URG currently public float of 167.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of URG was 4.73M shares.

URG’s Market Performance

URG stocks went up by 25.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.04% and a quarterly performance of 108.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 229.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.66% for Ur-Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.17% for URG stocks with a simple moving average of 96.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the previous year 2016.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URG reach a price target of $2.10. The rating they have provided for URG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 19th, 2015.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to URG, setting the target price at $2.52 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

URG Trading at 26.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares surge +13.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1665. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw 62.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from SMITH ROGER L., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Jan 26. After this action, SMITH ROGER L. now owns 341,336 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $102,350 using the latest closing price.

HATTEN STEVEN M., the VICE PRESIDENT OPERATIONS of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 190,040 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that HATTEN STEVEN M. is holding 182,428 shares at $191,693 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.43 for the present operating margin

-97.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ur-Energy Inc. stands at -177.79. The total capital return value is set at -26.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.81. Equity return is now at value -38.70, with -17.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), the company’s capital structure generated 38.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.95. Total debt to assets is 16.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 781.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.