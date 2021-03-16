Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Inpixon (INPX)

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.89. The company’s stock price has collected 14.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Inpixon Schedules 2020 Fiscal Year Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ :INPX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INPX is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Inpixon declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12000.00. INPX currently public float of 40.75M and currently shorts hold a 7.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INPX was 10.20M shares.

INPX’s Market Performance

INPX stocks went up by 14.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.40% and a quarterly performance of 18.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.15% for Inpixon. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.28% for INPX stocks with a simple moving average of 0.73% for the last 200 days.

INPX Trading at -8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -34.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX rose by +14.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4195. In addition, Inpixon saw 26.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-478.65 for the present operating margin

-7.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -539.45. The total capital return value is set at -251.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -580.15. Equity return is now at value -161.20, with -100.20 for asset returns.

Based on Inpixon (INPX), the company’s capital structure generated 148.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.69. Total debt to assets is 42.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.