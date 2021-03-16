Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS)

Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS) went up by 3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.49. The company’s stock price has collected 32.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Annovis Bio Announces Positive Phase 2 Data – Interim Data Shows ANVS401 Improves Speed and Coordination in Parkinson’s Patients

Is It Worth Investing in Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX :ANVS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Annovis Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. ANVS currently public float of 4.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANVS was 262.22K shares.

ANVS’s Market Performance

ANVS stocks went up by 32.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.06% and a quarterly performance of 466.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 752.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.46% for Annovis Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.81% for ANVS stocks with a simple moving average of 309.37% for the last 200 days.

ANVS Trading at 90.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.49%, as shares surge +63.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +393.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANVS rose by +38.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +738.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.19. In addition, Annovis Bio Inc. saw 350.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANVS

The total capital return value is set at -203.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -167.00. Equity return is now at value -59.30, with -55.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.04.