Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.79. The company’s stock price has collected 17.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that INOVIO Announces the Appointment of Michael Cordera As Executive Vice President & General Counsel

Is It Worth Investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :INO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INO is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $5.55 above the current price. INO currently public float of 204.32M and currently shorts hold a 24.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INO was 15.58M shares.

INO’s Market Performance

INO stocks went up by 17.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.62% and a quarterly performance of -8.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.94% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.96% for INO stocks with a simple moving average of -24.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for INO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $35 based on the research report published on February 12th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to INO, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

INO Trading at -6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -26.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INO rose by +17.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.29. In addition, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 18.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INO starting from Shea Jacqueline Elizabeth, who sale 16,881 shares at the price of $10.06 back on Mar 12. After this action, Shea Jacqueline Elizabeth now owns 55,417 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $169,823 using the latest closing price.

Weiner David B., the Director of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Weiner David B. is holding 843,552 shares at $33,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1760.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2245.39. The total capital return value is set at -43.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.59. Equity return is now at value -57.60, with -37.80 for asset returns.

Based on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.81. Total debt to assets is 7.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 134.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.30.